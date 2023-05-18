Joint Services prepping for local gov’t elections

With local government elections set to take place on the June 12, the Joint Services are beginning their security preparations for that day.

The Joint Services, comprising the Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, and the Guyana Prison Service are endeavouring to ensure that they are well prepared.

According to the Guyana Police Force, “This training is facilitated for members of the Joint Services to be better equipped to handle possible situations during the upcoming Local Government Elections period.”