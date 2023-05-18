NA, Canje hit by build-up of water

Vendors and stallholders were left in a state of frustration yesterday after heavy rain resulted in a build-up of water in the town of New Amsterdam and East Canje Berbice.

While Pitt Street, New Amsterdam quickly flooded as it normally does during a downpour, some stallholders in the New Amsterdam Market were forced to put up a tarpaulin to protect their stalls as best as they could as the roof began leaking.

According to one vendor, the water started to get in from the market’s roof flooding his stall. In order to protect his freezer and stall he quickly put up the tarpaulin. However, he added, that the water getting in has caused his stall’s roof to swell.