Filmmaker Shivraj complains of short shrift from government, culture ministry

In the wake of the recent lamentation by chutney/soca singer Terry Gajraj, filmmaker and actor Mahadeo Shivraj has also complained about being shunned by the authorities here.

In a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News, Shivraj noted that Gajraj had spent more than 30 years promoting the country all over the world and that he could empathise with him as he had had similar experiences.

Noting that he had produced and directed seven films set in Guyana, Shivraj said that he had a mighty runaround to garner even minimum support and recognition. He said that the film `Brown Sugar Too Bitter for Me’ though pirated and sold on DVDs still garnered over half a million views on YouTube with appreciation and acceptance by audiences from countries all over the globe and such was the case with the movies `Forgotten Promise’, `Till I find a Place’ and `A Jasmine for a Gardener’.