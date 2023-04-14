Guyanese women remanded in Jamaica over cocaine

(Jamaica Observer) MONTEGO BAY, St James — Two Guyanese women held with 21 pounds of cocaine at Sangster International Airport were remanded in custody when they appeared in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Oshaura Moses and 27-year-old Abiki Moses — both from Georgetown — have been charged with possession of, dealing in, attempting to export, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

According to police reports, both women checked in at the airport about 7:30 pm last Tuesday to board a departing flight to the United Kingdom.

During a search of their luggage, cocaine weighing 21 pounds was allegedly discovered hidden inside false compartments.

At Wednesday’s hearing, no application for bail was made on their behalf.

Attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy, who is representing both women, asked for a new mention date so that arrangements could be made for him to receive copies of the essential documents.

Presiding parish judge Sasha-Marie Smith-Ashley then remanded the two women in custody until the case returns to court on April 20.