Twenty-three-year-old Triston Telford who had been facing trial for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl back in 2018 has been acquitted of the charge.

Following deliberations, the jury yesterday afternoon returned a verdict of not guilty.

The allegation against Telford, who was 21 years old at the time, was that between December 1st and December 31st, 2018, in Georgetown, he engaged in sexual activity with the child.