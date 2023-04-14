Dear Editor,

Milton Bruce wrote about “colonization” and “colonized,” SN. 4/13/2023 where he praises Burnham. Are these people who idolise Burnham living in another realm? I grew up in Guyana, was involved in, via my father; the struggle to keep our Hindu way of life intact.

Many of us still have deep seated memories of life under the dictator and his followers. Bruce talks about the “Shirt Jac” (Guayabera)….does he know that this is the wear that the other dictator Castro popularised? When Burnham introduced that style of shirt in Guyana, was it to remove the colonial ties to Guyanese, or was it more to impose his views on the people? I believe that what Bruce really wants is to transform Burnham into a hero for all Guyana.

Sincerely,

N. Sahadeo