Georgetown is not worthy of the title of capital city

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter in the Stabroek News of Thursday April 13th by Isabelle de Caires on the chaotic Jumble which Georgetown has become. Isabelle has touched on all the sensitive areas which I fear, are likely to have little impact on the powers that be. The ongoing battle between The City Hall and Govern-ment is without any doubt the real reason behind this shameful situation, while we the citizens are made to endure the mess. The lack of any kind of governance to control and regulate the rule of law only adds to the misery of our citizens and visitors. The writer’s disgust is just another voice in the wilderness, while the powers that be, plays blame games.

A casual stroll around the city will show tiny pockets of some fixups being attempted, if you are attentive enough to notice, but the major issues are not given any attention. Garbage disposal and pick-ups are without a consistent plan or method. Most businesses do not have adequate garbage disposal units, and those that have, are abused by those who don’t. Vendors come early in the morning to claim parking areas for their stalls and personal trade vehicles for the day, self-appointed parking attendants take control of scarce parking spaces and collect fees for their unlawful practice; roadways, pavements, and medians are encumbered by traders with their ugly stalls and untidy displays. The city smells of bad odors everywhere while uncaring shoppers strew garbage any and everywhere.

Legitimate business places appear to have no control over who blocks their entrances and sets up stalls there. Some businesses appear not to care any longer, which is evident by their shoddy displays, dim lighting, and ugly and unpainted facades not to mention uncaring staff. Double parking and littering by many city dwellers are considered normal. Abuse and foul language are mouthed at the slightest irritant. One big city business recently repainted its large, prominent, and uncharacteristic building in an unbecoming white, while another which was once a major shopping center and pride of our city is an eyesore that now draws more attention to itself with its bright orange and yet another has transformed into a mini mall with no attention to aesthetics such as signages or general outer appearance.

Altogether our city is not a place you want to spend too much time in and certainly not one you can proudly take visitors to. Georgetown is a plain and simple disgrace and not worthy of the title of Capital city. According to Ms. de Caires, and I quote, “Is this what progress looks like”?

Sincerely,

Bernard Ramsay