None has mentioned the problem of security and crime in the ‘garden’ City

Dear Editor,

Isabelle de Caires wrote in SN 4/13/2023 about the “chaotic jumble” that Georgetown has become after one year of her absence. Today Bernard Ramsay added his contribution; “Georgetown not worthy of the title Capital City.’’ S.N.,4/14/2023. Both of these esteemed personas, rightfully so, have laid blame on “The ongoing battle between The City Hall and Government is without any doubt the real reason behind this shameful situation, while we the citizens are made to endure the mess;’’ Ramsey. ‘’The political gridlock between those in State House and those in the Town Hall has created a power vacuum.’’ de Caries.

Growing up on Regent Street, we witnessed the steady deterioration as the years went by under both the PNC and PPP Governments. Is it that the City Council do not really want to fix the problems and use the Government’s non-cooperation as their excuse for dereliction of their duties, I wonder? Neither writers made mention of the stinking problem of security and crimes in the City. Why can’t one wear a simple gold earring in GT and go back home with it intact, especially if the wearer is from the silent majority? I can fill a tome with stories of choke and robbers and shoplifters in GT. How many times did foreign countries issue travel advisories to their citizens about GT? Has anyone done anything to address and/or allay the criminals that infect the Capital City throughout the years?

Will anything be done though, irrespective of who is Government and who is City Hall? As in all things Guyana, politicians play their game of puppetry with the lives of the citizens. Like real life puppets, these citizens do not seek their rights/are not aware they have rights, and thus hold all these leaders accountable for not performing their respective duties. So, in the meantime, the stench of the “garden” City permeates as it seeks to engulf all.

Yours truly,

N. Sahadeo