Pensioner’s payment was deposited into bank account

Dear Editor,
Reference is made to the letter captioned, “Pension payment delayed as NIS WhatsApp number did not work”, which was published in Sunday April 2 edition of the Stabroek newspaper. The National Insurance Scheme wishes to thank your agency for assisting us with obtaining the details for the insured person and is pleased to inform you that the pensioner’s payment was deposited into the bank account.
NIS regrets any inconvenience caused.
Sincerely,
Dianne Lewis Baxter
Public Relations Officer