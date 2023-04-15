Difficult to ascertain the condition of the Mission pipes

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) has noted an article headlined, “Poor water pressure affecting Humanitarian Mission classes” published in the April 11, 2023, edition of the Stabroek News. In the article, President of the Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc, Mr Suresh Sugrim, raised several concerns, prompting an immediate investigation from GWI. From our visit to the Mission, we found that all the internal pipes of the building are under concrete, and as such, it was difficult to ascertain the condition of those pipes, more specifically, whether they are affected by blockage. Important to note is that the facility is receiving three psi water per connection through two ¾” connections but only one is currently used.

In total, there are 16 tanks in the mission’s compound, all placed on a concrete structure, which has three stages. The first stage is 1.5 foot off the ground and comprised eight tanks which are filled by normal flow while the others are filled by use of a pump connected to bottom of them. We also found that the yard has two standpipes. These were running when we visited and all the tanks in the yard were filled. According to a young lady we met who works at the mission, the tanks are filled daily. GWI wishes to also point out that the setup of the tanks is complicated as they have multiple valves and bends which makes it difficult to know which must stay open and which must close. We hope that this letter provides clarity to the issues raised by Mr Sugrim.

Sincerely,

Lavern Fredericks

Guyana Water Inc