Baseball League withdraws membership from GOA

The Robin Singh led Guyana Baseball League (GBL) has withdrawn its membership from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

According to Singh, the GBL will look to professional sport development as opposed to amateur and stated that construction of the league’s state of the art facility is set to commence in four weeks.

Singh, who contested the GOA’s presidency last month, losing to Godfrey Munroe, also stated yesterday that the decision was taken to withdraw from the association because it does not share the same values of the GBL.