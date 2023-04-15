Athletes in danger of missing CAC games

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) has been criticized once again by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for potentially putting their athletes in jeopardy of missing another international event.
According to a press release from the GOA, the Track and Field team’s participation at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador and Dominican Republic from June 23 – July 8 “is in limbo due to the submission of an incomplete and inadequate Long List [of] biographical information of athletes and non-submission of officials by the AAG.