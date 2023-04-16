Thirty-two schools to reopen on Tuesday

The Ministry of Education on Friday issued a memorandum stating that 32 schools will reopen on Tuesday for the August term instead of tomorrow.
No reason was given in the memorandum for the delay which was issued under the signature of Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain.
Fourteen of the schools are in Region Six and eight in Region Four.
The schools to reopen on Tuesday are as follows:
Region Two
Hackney Primary School
Queenstown Primary School
Aurora Primary School
Region Three
Greenwich Park Primary School
Malgre Tout Primary School
Region Four
Kuru Kururu Primary School
St Mary’s Primary School
Friendship Secondary School
New Diamond/Grove Primary School
Covent Garden Secondary School
Eccles Primary School
St Paul’s Primary School
Montrose Primary School
Region Five
Zealand Primary School
Strath Campbell Primary School
Novar Primary School
Belladrum Secondary School
Region Six
Lochaber Primary School
Rose Hall Estate Primary School
Rose Hall Primary School
Sheet Anchor Primary School
Bohemia Primary School
Fyrish Primary School
Tain Primary School
Manchester Secondary School
Kildonan Primary School
Wellington Park Primary School
Mibicuri Secondary School
Tagore Memorial Secondary School
Massiah Primary School
Crabwood Creek Primary School
Region Ten
Kwakwani Primary School