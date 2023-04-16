Thirty-two schools to reopen on Tuesday

The Ministry of Education on Friday issued a memorandum stating that 32 schools will reopen on Tuesday for the August term instead of tomorrow.

No reason was given in the memorandum for the delay which was issued under the signature of Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain.

Fourteen of the schools are in Region Six and eight in Region Four.

The schools to reopen on Tuesday are as follows:

Region Two

Hackney Primary School

Queenstown Primary School

Aurora Primary School

Region Three

Greenwich Park Primary School

Malgre Tout Primary School

Region Four

Kuru Kururu Primary School

St Mary’s Primary School

Friendship Secondary School

New Diamond/Grove Primary School

Covent Garden Secondary School

Eccles Primary School

St Paul’s Primary School

Montrose Primary School

Region Five

Zealand Primary School

Strath Campbell Primary School

Novar Primary School

Belladrum Secondary School

Region Six

Lochaber Primary School

Rose Hall Estate Primary School

Rose Hall Primary School

Sheet Anchor Primary School

Bohemia Primary School

Fyrish Primary School

Tain Primary School

Manchester Secondary School

Kildonan Primary School

Wellington Park Primary School

Mibicuri Secondary School

Tagore Memorial Secondary School

Massiah Primary School

Crabwood Creek Primary School

Region Ten

Kwakwani Primary School