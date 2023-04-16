Shameful sullying of this young woman doing her job

Dear Editor,

I witnessed a young Guyanese woman manifesting signs of anger and anxiety. It is of the assault via social media on another female around her age group who is a member of the local press corps. She has been besmirched and victimized in the most reprehensible and vulgar manner by pro PPP functionaries under the cover of darkness, and from behind the barricade of Facebook. Because of its anonymity, Facebook has become the crowded stronghold of assorted scoundrels, bushwhackers, vagabonds, and perverts. These menaces to local society ply their trade there, and on taxpayers’ dollars to boot. Men from the vantage point of high public offices vilifying women, while insulting the intercourses in our society.

Surely, this cannot be governance under the watch of President Ali. I ask: is this what leadership and the presidency has degraded to, this repugnance? Of Prime Minister Phillips: what about what is going on under the nose? For the entire PPP governance apparatus, there is this baseline inquiry: is there no sense of decency left? Is there nothing that is sacred and off-limits, hence untouchable? This is not governance; it cannot even be dignified by the label of politics. It is heinous crime.

It would be interesting to observe where the women in the PPP Government cabinet are on this odious development by their supporters. It would be still more revealing to absorb the reaction of regular PPP media contributors, defenders, and spinners in what they say and write about this abomination. They are quick to rise in righteous indignation at any and all perceptions of improper advances, attacks, and assaults on things Indian, highly inappropriate, and unacceptable. If this is the sick, perverted company that men and women, leaders and lackeys, in the PPP Government can embrace as their bosom companions, then there is not much left to be said about either.

I take in this, stunned that this is where oil has brought this country, its government, its leadership. A young woman doing her job, asking frank questions, pushing for straight answers on oil management and issues, and she is hounded. No! this cannot be happening. No one in the PPP or PNC can be this shameless, malicious, vengeful, this full of poisons that sully others.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall