This Week-in-Review April 9th to April 15th

Parliamentary

Draft Data Protection Bill unveiled: Seeking comments from the public, the government on Saturday published a draft Data Protection Bill which envisages the appointment of a Data Protection Commissioner and sets stiff penalties, in one case a fine of $100m and five years of imprisonment. Publication of the draft bill followed news that the government had sealed a controversial deal for an electronic ID system which would store a broad range of information on citizens. Critics had said that it was premature for such a deal to be struck when there was no data protection system here and cybersecurity capabilities were week. In a statement the Attorney General’s Chambers said that the government intends to lay in the National Assembly shortly, the Data Protection Bill 2023. As part of its policy to engage in public consultations on important pieces of intended legislation, the Government invited submissions and recommendations in relation to the draft Bill from national stakeholder organisations and members of the public. The draft Bill can be accessed on the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs website www.mola.gov.gy and submissions and recommendations are hereby invited within days from yesterday to agchambersmola@gmail.com. The Explanatory Memorandum of the bill said that the intent is to protect a person’s right to protection with respect to the processing of personal data. Personal data is defined as any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person. This includes data pertaining to the private life of a person, which includes professional activities, as well as information concerning the person’s public life. This Bill also recognises a person’s right to privacy as one of the inalienable rights of humans. The right to respect for private life and the right to protection of personal data are interlinked as the Explanatory Memorandum said that both are pivotal for the fulfilment of other rights such as the freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, and freedom of religion. The Bill sets out the legal parameters within which data can be processed in accordance with the law.

Business

Not involved in any `scampish’ business – Nazar Mohamed: Declaring that he is not involved in any `scampish’ business, businessman Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed has secured the Washington DC public relations and lobbying firm, Barbour Griffith & Rogers [BGR], to investigate why he has been blocked for more than a decade from securing a US non-immigrant visa. Mohamed, who is preparing to make another non-immigrant visa petition to the United States embassy here says that his character is beyond reproach. Lead investigator and retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Acting Assistant Director of its Inspection Division, Tom Locke, says that at the behest of Mohamed, a report was submitted to the US State Department and the US Embassy in Guyana, and Locke says he believes that Mohamed will get his visa back. “The purpose of the investigation was to assist Mr Mohamed with his visa (application process). He had applied for a US visa and was put into what they call Administrative Processing, which means that there were some things that they were waiting for more information on. And as you may be aware, there have been a number of allegations made against Mr. Mohamed over the years. And I was hired to take a look at those allegations and bring forth any of the evidence for or against them,” Locke told Stabroek News in an interview at the Marriott Hotel. “I told Mr Mohamed; I said, look, you know, I’m fine with doing this investigation, I said, but if I come up with something that I find troubling, I’m going to have to report it as I see it. And he agreed and so I did the investigation, and this is the result of it. And what we’re hoping is that the US State Department will take a look at this information that would satisfy them, so that he can get a visa and come the United States. [Before] he had been coming to the United States …he hasn’t applied for a visa since then. He’s never been turned down for a visa. And certainly when he had a visa, he obeyed all the rules, came and went as he was supposed to. He never overstayed his visa or anything like that. And… I found him to be very much a rule follower,” Locke added. But the 70-year-old Mohamed told Stabroek News that hiring the public relations and lobbying firm was not about obtaining his visa only, but to also show the public that he has nothing to hide, having come from humble beginnings and legitimately building his business through currency trading, real estate, gold mining and trading. He said that after decades of hard work, he could not no longer sit aside and have his competitors bring his character into disrepute in his old age, having noticed that rumours surrounding his businesses had begun escalating. For over 50 years, Mohamed said that he worked tirelessly. “I worked very hard. I started suitcase trading…building from that I went into business and bought one place then another…then into currency trading, gold mining and buying…,” he said while emphasizing that while people now see the wealth he created, many are not aware of the hard labour he put in to build his companies to what they are today.

Political

Govt’s cricket plan for MacKenzie ground upsets region, APNU: Linden football enthusiasts are strongly objecting to government’s plan to upgrade the famed Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground to meet the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) standard. Arguing that the ground is a popular venue for football, they believe the sports ground should have been improved to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) standard. And with works already underway by Trinidadian company, Superior Group Inc to enhance the ground, the community is also calling on the government to present the contract and the scope of works to be carried out on the facility. For them, the procurement process was secretive and despite the ground falling under the purview of a management committee, they are clueless on the type of work that will be carried out on the MSC. “The government got their way by domination and control,” Region Ten Chairman Deron Adams told Stabroek News while pointing out that despite the objections, government proceeded with the development. Work on the upgrading of the ground commenced in early December. During a recent visit to the ground, this newspaper observed that works are well underway with underground pipes and a drainage catchment basin being installed. After contacting his superior, Project Manager of Superior Group Inc, Anton Mohamed said he was not in a position to go into details on the project. When this newspaper reached out to the superior, Raj (only name given) he said that they are retrofitting the ground to ICC standards. He explained that while the lighting and the specifications of the ground will be to ICC standards, other sports would be played at the facility. He stated they are raising the ground and it will be equipped with underground drainage systems with electronic sprinklers to keep the grass moist. To date, he noted that they have installed the sprinklers and planted the grass to cover the ground.

Oil & Gas

Early arrival of third platform underlines race to extract oil: The early arrival in Guyana’s waters of ExxonMobil’s third FPSO has underlined the determination of the company – and the government here – to extract oil as rapidly as possible from the country’s lucrative offshore Stabroek Block. ExxonMobil Guyana last week announced the arrival of the Prosperity Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in Guyana waters. In a statement, ExxonMobil said that production from Payara, Guyana’s third oil platform, is expected to begin later this year. When the licence agreement for Payara was signed on September 30, 2020, it was stated that production would begin in 2024. With the arrival yesterday, it would mean that production will begin in around three months, way before 2024. Constructed by SBM Offshore, the Prosperity will develop the Payara field in the offshore Stabroek block. It has an initial production capacity of around 220,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of two million barrels, ExxonMobil said in a statement. “The arrival of the Prosperity FPSO is a testament to the strong partnership between ExxonMobil Guyana, the government of Guyana, our co-venturers and the many suppliers that support our operations. We are excited to contribute to Guyana’s energy future and create lasting opportunities for the nation’s growth and prosperity,” said ExxonMobil Guyana Production Manager Mike Ryan. The Prosperity FPSO joins the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSOs, which are currently producing more than 380,000 barrels per day. Production from the Prosperity vessel is expected to up daily production to some 600,000 barrels a day in 2024. Both the Liza Destiny and Unity are already producing above their rated capacity. The Liza Destiny was assigned a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and the Liza Unity 220,000 barrels per day. ExxonMobil Guyana said that installation campaigns are ongoing and development drilling is underway to support Prosperity’s start-up later this year. When the licence agreement was signed on September 30, 2020, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat had said: “Nine billion dollars is the single largest investment in the history of Guyana. It is estimated, if oil per barrel is at US$50, we will get US$35 billion or $7.4 trillion over the life of the Payara. This is just Payara alone, so this is huge for this country. Our start up time for this project is aimed at 2024 and we are working to meet that [goal]… US$35 billion for a well? I would take that any day. We will work towards that any day”. The 2024 startup date had also been confirmed by SBM Offshore on May 12, 2021. SBM, a global group based in the Netherlands, was contracted by ExxonMobil to build all three oil platforms.

Aviation

Two regional airlines to fly Guyana-Canada route: Two regional airlines – the Dominican Republic-based Sky Cana and Suriname’s Fly Always – will be offering flights from Guyana to Canada with the former set to begin service from June 1st. Sky Cana’s entrance to the Guyana market was announced last week by President Irfaan Ali who also informed, via his Facebook page, that he had met with the company’s CEO, Frank Diaz Gonzalez, at the Office of the President and that he welcomed the company. The President’s Facebook page also displayed photos of Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma at the event. Edghill later told Stabroek News that Sky Cana submitted its application last week and that it is being processed. Edghill also stated that even as they commence operations here, the process of ensuring their application and security bond meet necessary regulatory requirements will be done. He also announced that Fly Always’ application had been approved but government is yet to advise when they will commence flying this route.

“Sky Cana made an application last week and that is being processed. They are going to start with a service that allows them as if you are doing a charter, and then other services that goes with the application. They have not done that part as yet, but all of that will be something like any other airline that wants to operate within the route. Everything that is required in the regulations for the operations of a service, including the safeguard of a bond, to protect passengers and the rest of it, will apply…,” he said. “We have already approved Fly Always to operate the Canada route. We have not given a date when they will start operating. That is something they had applied for and has already been approved. Fly Always would have made the application, it was processed and Cabinet has offered its no-objection. We will follow through with all the details and this will include the bond, etcetera, that any other airline that operates will need,” he added. Sky Cana, Edghill said, will operate a one-stop service to Canada via Punta Cana, Dominican Republic while Fly Always will operate a non-stop service from Guyana to Canada. Sky Cana is expected to fly to Canada from Guyana three times weekly.

Accountability

Goolsarran calls for cancellation of e-ID contract: Calling for its cancellation, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has upped the pressure on the government over a contract for an electronic ID (e-ID) which was hurriedly concluded virtually with a German company via the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In his April 3rd accountability column in Stabroek News, Goolsarran rejected arguments by Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC in defence of the US$34m e-ID contract in which the role of the UAE remains unclear. Goolsarran noted that his views on the contract for the production of electronic ID cards provoked quite a stir among government officials who insist that there has been no breach of the Procurement Act. Referring to calls for the matter to be discussed in the National Assembly, Goolsarran observed that the Attorney General stated that he believes that when the issue of funding comes before the Assembly, the matter will be ventilated there. “This implies that the source of funding for the contract had not been identified at the time it was signed on 10 March 2023, and no advance payment was made to the supplier, which is rather unusual. The Fiscal Management and Accountability (FMA) Act specifically prohibits the award of contracts for goods/services and the execution of works unless there is adequate provision in the approved Estimates, or any annual budget proposal before the Assembly, for payments to be made in relation to such contracts”, Goolsarran asserted. He said that Section 30(1) of the Act reads as follows: “No contract or other arrangement providing for the payment of public moneys with respect to any programme for which there is an appropriation or an item included in the annual budget proposal then before the National Assembly to which that payment is to be charged, shall be entered into unless there is a sufficient unencumbered balance available in the appropriation or the proposed budget item, as the case may be, to make that payment.” Goolsarran said that a review of the Estimates for 2023 indicates that there is no budgetary allocation for the procurement of electronic ID cards nor was there any mention of this in the Minister of Finance’s budget speech. Additionally, there was no annual budgetary proposal before the Assembly at the time the contract was signed to provide for payments to be made under the said contract. In the circumstances, Goolsarran declared that there has been a breach of Section 30(1) of the FMA Act and a lack of parliamentary approval to incur expenditure on the contract. Section 16 prohibits the incurrence of expenditure without an appropriation, except as provided for under Article 217 of the Constitution.

Investment

‘Shell’ Mohammed signs deal with CHEC to supply one million tonnes aggregate annually: Local quarry operator and businessman, Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohammed, has declared that from 2025 he will be able to supply at least one million tonnes of aggregate annually following an agreement he signed with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). The agreement came as stone demand continues to increase with some businesspersons now importing from Jamaica. “We are going to have our first blast next week and can commence supplying boulders for sea defence projects and things like that. In the meantime we are setting up the machines; the crusher and others. But we signed an agreement with CHEC where we are committed to supplying one million tonnes of aggregate by 2025,” Mohamed told the Sunday Stabroek. “We will gradually increase and the target this year is 200,000 tonnes. The one million [tonnes] will be in effect from about the beginning of 2025. It is our hope that as there is an increase in production and we can meet the supply needs in Guyana and that we would have contributed to the importation stopping” he added. On Thursday last, Mohamed signed an agreement with the Regional Business Manager of CHEC, Sammy Chan and announced the commitment to supply the company with one million tonnes of aggregate annually. In April of last year, Mohamed announced that his Hadi’s World Inc quarry operation in Region Seven was signing a US$25 million agreement with CHEC to execute the works there. It followed a report by this newspaper in March of 2021, on Mohamed’s plans, and back then he was optimistic that his proposed quarry business would be granted all the necessary permits. Mohamed had told this newspaper that he wanted to commence operations by January of 2022, if he got the green light. The next day, BK International registered its objection saying that the areas granted overlap acreage it had already applied for and prospected on. BK then moved to the High Court in June to seek an injunction against what it said was a Guyana Geo-logy and Mines Commission (GGMC) decision to award 16,502 acres of land in the Mazaruni Mining District to Hadi’s World Inc. for quarrying operations. This newspaper understands that the two sides are still resolving the issue but that the area where works are currently ongoing for Mohamed’s operation does not fall into the disputed area.

Noise pollution

Noise pollution from caravan on Sheriff St ruining lives: Residents of a section of Campbellville are at their wits end with regard to the noise pollution that emanates from nearby business places, but mostly from a night spot operating from a caravan that seems not to have a closing time. The residents noted that before the Covid-19 pandemic, noise was emanating from various entertainment businesses, however it was moderate. The current nuisance is a caravan bearing the name Lisa’s Restaurant and Bar, located at the corner of Fourth Street Campbellville, which operates throughout the night and long past dawn the following day. Within the period of 2020-2023 several authoritative departments were contacted via phone, visits and letters. A total of 16 letters were sent to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during 2020 and 2021, and other reports were made via phone with videos as evidence. The EPA sent a letter of acknowledgement in 2021, which stated, “officers of the EPA conducted investigations on May 31st and August 14th, which concluded that the nature and time of activity at the aforementioned location may pose a risk of noise disturbance to residents in the immediate environment. Given the collaborative efforts and joint mandates of the Guyana Police Force and the EPA for the noise management, Sergeant Daly of the Kitty Police Station has highlighted that her office will monitor the operation for any future complaints of noise disturbance and to institute enforcement action as may be applicable under the Police Act cap. 1601, Laws of Guyana, the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, CAP, 8:02, Laws of Guyana and/or any other relevant legislation.” Other reports were made to the EPA during 2022 via phone since a contact number had been provided. Several reports were also made to the Kitty Police Station and some residents described the treatment they received there as disrespectful. They said they would be insulted by police officers, who would usually end the call when they became familiar with the report. Letters were sent to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Commissioner of Police. Pearl Lewis, in an interview with Stabroek News, explained that some of her reports to the police had seemed to be progressing as sometimes the police officers would sit and document her report. However, it appeared that they became annoyed by her frequent reports. Lewis added it was not just a matter of people playing music, as if it was moderated it could have been acceptable. From videos she recorded, the music session could begin as early as 6 pm and last until 10 am the next day. The woman has two grandchildren, ages seven and eight, who are also victims of the noise nuisance. The music penetrates the room where they do homework through the roof, resulting in an annoying vibrating sound, making it difficult for them to focus and by extension; sleep comfortably.

Indigenous

APA decries attack by Jagdeo over criticism of carbon credits programme: The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has expressed its displeasure at what it states is the Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s campaign of disinformation concerning the association’s criticism of the carbon credits programme. This was stated in a release from the APA dated April 14, which complained “once again” of “… Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s deliberate misinformation about the operations of the association along with its recent complaint to Architecture for REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) Transactions (ART) Secretariat hosted by Winrock International.” According to the APA, on March 8, following consultations with Indigenous leaders, it filed a complaint with the ART Secretariat outlining the government’s violation of the principles of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC). The complaint, it explained, stemmed from the December 2022 issuance of carbon credits to the Government of Guyana and the failure to address what it viewed as the “gross violation” of the TREES Standards. The association maintained that its objections to the manner of consultation and “deliberate” violation of the FPIC process by the government are well documented in the local media and with its partners. Further, those objections were raised during the certifying process and after the first issuance of carbon credits by ART. “Therefore, it is disingenuous on the part of Vice President Jagdeo to accuse the association of nit-picking on Indigenous issues,” it surmised. It was noted that the Vice President at his press conference, on Thursday, April 14, continued to “peddle” accusations that the APA was being controlled by the political opposition. However the APA firmly rebutted this claim by reminding that it has repeatedly stated that it is a “politically neutral” organisation. “Jagdeo seems incapable of comprehending this point since he sees any criticism of his government as an attack that requires him to go to battle.” The APA also said that it is being accused of trying to block funding to Indigenous communities, which again it asserts, is a misrepresentation of the association’s position.

Accident

Skeldon man dies while erecting utility pole: A Dukestown, Corriverton man died on Saturday after he was electrocuted while he and five others were erecting GTT utility poles at Number 52 Village, Corentyne. One of the poles reportedly came into contact with GPL’s network at the location resulting in the incident. Up to press time there had been no word from the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT). Dead is Michael Anthony Benjamin, 27, a foreman of Lot 6 Dukestown, Corriverton. According to information gathered, Benjamin and Odel Kyte, 38, a labourer of Lot 42 Dukestown, Corriverton along with four others were working to erect wooden utility poles for GTT within Number 52 Village to Number 56 Village when the incident occurred just after midday at Middle Walk Dam, Number 52 Village. Stabroek News was told that Benjamin was operating a four-ton truck which has a hydraulic lift used to lift the pole to the site. While Benjamin was operating the hydraulic lift and Kyte was holding the pole centring it in a hole, they experienced a sudden movement that caused the pole to touch the GPL electrical line. This resulted in Kyte feeling a sudden vibration and he quickly let go of the pole. He then subsequently proceeded to check on Benjamin and saw him lying motionless on the ground next to the truck where he was operating the hydraulic lift.

Anna Catherina fisherman stabbed to death: A 26-year-old man was last Monday stabbed to death by a group of fishermen at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara. Dead is Munaff Azeem, a father of one and a fisherman of Lot 49 Anna Catherina. It was reported that he was not the intended victim as the fishermen were in search of his brother-in-law. Nazim Azeem, a cousin of the victim, told Stabroek News that at approximately 08:30 am yesterday an argument ensued between Munaff Azeem and seven fishermen. He said upon seeing this he rushed to the scene six houses away from him. “After me see he ah argue me stand up six houses away and he ah row row. Me lef and walk to see wah the problem about.” Nazim related that while he was walking towards his cousin to ask what was the problem, his cousin was stabbed in the stomach. “One ah them boy pull out a knife, grabble he and ketch he at the stomach corner. When I see all the blood I know it was serious. He give two hiccups and he dead in meh hand”, the cousin said. Munaff Azeem’s brother-in-law was the man the fishermen were looking for. “Them man stab de wrong man, the brother-in-law was the man that they wanted. Then after the stabbing them man saying is de wrong man them stab. The brother-in-law seh is he them come for”, the cousin said. The man said that the family is demanding justice.

Crime

Dukestown teen succumbs after chopping: An 18-year-old yesterday succumbed at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to injuries sustained during a chopping incident at Number 77 Village, Corentyne last Monday. Dead is Keon Byass, 18, of 48 Dukestown, Upper Corentyne. One of the suspects turned himself in to the police at the Spsringlands station. The deceased’s aunt, Bridget Byass, 48, last evening explained that on Monday Keon left home around 8.30 am to go to a tailor at Number 77 Village, Corentyne. While he was returning home he was reportedly attacked by two teenaged brothers armed with cutlasses. “He just drop off the jeans and he coming back home and these two boys wait for he and they ambush he”, she said. Byass sustained injuries to his back and left arm. According to the woman, she was later told that he made several attempts to escape during the attack. “They just run and start to chop him with cutlasses. He run a little way in the street trying to reach home and he fall down”, she said. Byass succumbed at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital just before 9 am to the injuries he sustained. The aunt said that the brothers had attacked the teenager twice in the past and during both instances he sustained injuries. During the first attack some two years ago, she said he sustained an injury to his wrist which stopped him from carrying out strenuous tasks. She said that both matters were reported to the police but to their knowledge no arrest was made. She further explained that her nephew had an old grievance with the two brothers who are from the same village. “Every time they see him they have a problem. It’s a old grievance from school, he use to live with his mother, and he came and live with us and the very first time they trouble him he was already living with me and he said it was a school days thing.”

In the court

Life imprisonment for man who murdered Enmore father of four in 2000: Deonarine Bhikhari who murdered an Enmore father of four, Daniel Singh, in 2000 was last Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment and will have to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. Twenty-three years after witnessing the murder of their father, Roopan and Deochan Singh told the High Court that they live, still haunted by the savagery meted out to their family. While hailing the justice they said they have waited for for more than two decades and their confidence in the judicial system, the two who were just 12 and 10 years old at the time, said that the events of the fateful day of May 21st, 2000 remain etched in their memory. Their victim impact statements were presented yesterday morning at the sentencing hearing of their father’s killer, who after the murder, had fled to neighbouring Venezuela where he remained a fugitive for some 18 years. Following the conclusion of a trial on March 16th, a jury unanimously convicted Bhikhari of the capital offence. He was sentenced to life in prison and must spend a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole. On Sunday, May 21st, 2000; Bhikhari called Deo launched a vicious attack on Daniel Singh whom he fatally chopped; also injuring the man’s daughter with whom he claimed to have been in a relationship. The family dogs were not spared and were also injured during Bhikhari’s rampage which saw the young Roopan and Deochan along with their other sibling—Hansraj—also scampering for safety. Notwithstanding probation and prison reports which described the accused as a model citizen, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow likened the cruelty he visited upon the Singh family as that of a “brutish beast.”

She said the evidence showed that for reasons best known only to Bhikhari, not even the family’s pets were spared his vicious attack. The judge then lamented the injuries suffered by the dead man’s daughter, with whom her father’s killer claimed to have been in a relationship. Justice Barlow said that the circumstances of the crime warranted Bhikhari being visited with a sentence of life in prison; even as she underscored his refusal to take responsibility for what he had done.