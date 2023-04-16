Hardworking single mom doing it all for her daughters

“Is not the best job, but is a job and I guess I got to be thankful. But I had to make a tough decision and now I don’t even know if it was the right one but only God know and time will tell.”

For the last five years, this single mother has been working as a security guard. It was a job she took when she became a single mother following separation from her husband. Initially, she worked strictly during the day and was at home with her minor children every night.

“Security work is not the best work but it was a honest living and once I get to go home to me children at night that is all I did want. I never use to like put on dah uniform but you know what I use to do? I would tell me children you see this [pointing to her uniform] this is what you go be wearing if you don’t tek in you education,” she said.