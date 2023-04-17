Guyana News

Rose Hall money changer robbed by men posing with toy gun

The toy gun used to rob the money changer
The toy gun used to rob the money changer
By

A 24 year-old money changer of Rose Hall Town Corentyne, Berbice was on Saturday robbed by two identifiable men who relieved him of $70,000.

According to a olice report, the victim said that at about 08:00 hours on Saturday, he was on the Rose Hall Public Road conducting business as normal, when at about 09:36 hours he saw two identifiable men walking towards him. The shorter of the two men scrambled his jersey, took out a knife from the waist of his pants and demanded that he hand over all his money.

Trending