Rose Hall money changer robbed by men posing with toy gun

A 24 year-old money changer of Rose Hall Town Corentyne, Berbice was on Saturday robbed by two identifiable men who relieved him of $70,000.

According to a olice report, the victim said that at about 08:00 hours on Saturday, he was on the Rose Hall Public Road conducting business as normal, when at about 09:36 hours he saw two identifiable men walking towards him. The shorter of the two men scrambled his jersey, took out a knife from the waist of his pants and demanded that he hand over all his money.