US lawyers in termination of parking meters project arbitration meet witnesses, Nandlall

United States lawyers preparing Guyana’s defence for arbitration in the case brought by Smart City Solutions (SCS) over the termination of the parking meter contract were here last week to interview potential witnesses, according to a press release from Attorney General Anil Nandlall. The lawyers, from the US firm Foley Hoag, also had a meeting with Nandlall on Thursday, at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

SCS had brought a US$100 million lawsuit against the Government of Guyana when the project, which the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) failed in its attempt to implement across the city back in 2016, was terminated.