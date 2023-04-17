The Sports and Culture minister apparently doesn’t comprehend the president’s sectoral vision

Dear Editor,

I would like to once again extend congratulations to all of Guyana’s national athletes who participated in the just concluded 50th CARIFTA Games held in Nassau Bahamas. Their stellar performances under such conditions were most remarkable, and it is our hope that such an experience will never again be for other sports ambassadors. Those responsible for what transpired should do the honourable thing and resign.

Editor, I was compelled to go and watch Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo press conference after being informed that he provided several comments on what was said by me on the Leader of the Opposition press conference. With respect to his comments on the MacKenzie Sports Club, it is safe to say that the information provided by the VP confirmed that the information his Minister gave to the House on the said Club’s upgrade, indicating that all of the sports disciplines it was known for hosting, will be maintained, was nothing more than him being disingenuous, misleading, and his views were just not factual. It is a blatant display of bullyism, dictatorship, and a betrayal of the will of the people.

I maintained that the upgrading of this facility is welcomed, and I support it, but it should have been a reflection of the desires of the electorate, the people who will be the users of the facility. It should have been a reflection of articles 40 (1) and 146 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana, which speaks to access to information that is still to be provided in greater detail. Where is the pictorial image of how this upgraded facility will look? Additionally, this upgrade should have embodied Article 13 of our Constitution which speaks to the principle objective of the political system of the State which is to extend socialist democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the “participation of citizens in the management and decision making processes of the State”, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their well-being.

This MSC facility is much more than a sporting venue for the residents of Linden. It has evolved beyond being the epicenter for everything sports, to a place for social events, be it concerts, varying exhibitions, weddings, funerals, religious engagements, etc. It has become part of the social fabric of the community, and the people have every right to know, to be informed, and be part of this process of transformation. Article 13 further informed that no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of participating through co-operatives, trade unions, civic or socio-economic organisations of a national character, and the management and decision-making processes of the State.

Clearly, this was not done by the Minister with responsibility for this sector, under which the project is being executed. Time and time again, this level of ineptitude and gross incompetence by Minister Ramson goes on display for all to see. If it’s not his continued failure in sports, it is in his version of culture to promote dancehall competition to spice up Mashramani, What a joke! When he continues to fail, no lesser person than the head of state himself always has to come to his rescue, meeting with national athletes or musicians to apologize and explain what his vision is for the sector that his minister and his advisors don’t get. Now, once more is the attempt by the Vice President to do the same, to offer and explanation. Time for a change!

No amount of photo opportunities with our national athletes will fix and erase the shame and disrespect our sports’ ambassadors’ experience at the CARIFTA Games. Again, I say those responsible for this mishap should pack their bags and go. I advise that a greater policy oversight of all sports disciplines and a hands-on approach when athletes are leaving to represent Guyana must be put in place. Editor, I, like any sensible person, would always welcome development to one’s community and grounds being upgraded to international standards for our young athletes and the spectators will certainly aid in developing their craft and Guyana’s potential to be a serious competitor, regionally and internationally for medals.

I would like for a FIFA standard football ground to also be developed at MacKenzie and, more specifically, in Millies Hideout area for the Amelia’s Ward community youths, along with FIBA standards basketball courts in both Wismar and MacKenzie. Additionally, in the very near future, a 30 to 50 thousand seating capacity stadium around the synthetic track should be considered for next year’s budget. If the government is serious about sports and our young people, they should not shy away from investing in our most valuable asset, our young people.

Sincerely,

Jermaine Figueira MP