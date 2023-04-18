American businessman tops Marriott bids with US$65m

American businessman and entrepreneur Ramy El-Batrawi, founder of investment group X, LLC yesterday tendered the highest bid for the Guyana Marriott Hotel of US$65m.

The tenders for the hotel were opened in the presence of representatives of bidders at the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) head office on Camp Street and the reputed billionaire who was born in Egypt delivered the highest bid.

Guyanese hotelier, Robert Badal tendered the second highest bid of US$55.5 million for the purchase of the state-owned Kingston hotel.