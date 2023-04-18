PPP/C, APNU confident about winning at LGEs

Both the People’s Progres-sive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the main Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) yesterday declared confidence over the June 12 Local Govern-ment Elections (LGEs) when they presented their lists of candidates across the country.

With Nomination Day proceedings declared to have been smooth, the two main parties were clearly visible with large number of supporters turning up in red and green in various parts of the country.

They both expressed confidence in their lists for municipalities and neighbourhood democratic councils.