Chase-Green, Malcolm Ferreira join PPP/C slate for city

Unveiling former city mayor Patricia Chase-Green and broadcaster Malcolm Ferreira as part of its team for the George-town elections, the PPP/C yesterday threw down the gauntlet to APNU in two of its traditional strongholds: South Ruimveldt and Al-bouystown/Charlestown.

As the country gets ready to go to the polls at the June 12 Local Government Election (LGE) there was keen interest on who might have switched sides when the two main contestants presented their lists during yesterday’s Nomi-nation Day proceedings at the Critchlow Labour College (CLC).

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attracted several cross-overs from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and an independent candidate. For its part, APNU showcased several new faces in its team.