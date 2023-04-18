Relocation of East Bank sea dam squatters proceeding

In order to ensure a smooth relocation process, several families who are currently occupying a section of the East Bank Demerara Sea Defence Dam between Prospect and Diamond were invited to another meeting on Friday with Sherwyn Greaves, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

A release from the CH&PA said that Greaves led the exercise along with the Community Development Director, Gladwin Charles, and staff of the Land Administration Department.

During the first meeting, which was held in January, the agency outlined the process for the relocation, stating that lands would be made available to persons as well as housing units.