I had many lively interactions with the late Stanley Moore SC

Dear Editor,
Please allow me to join Carl Greenidge in recalling the warmth and friendship of the late Stanley Moore. Stanley and I read law together in London and were called to the Bar around the same time. Stanley and I had many lively interactions as members of the community of Caribbean law students, especially during 1968-1969 when I was President of the Lincoln’s Inn Students Union. Please allow me to extend my condolences to Stanley’s family as someone who spent a good number of years in Kitty as a young person.
Sincerely,
Bertrand Ramcharan