Offshore Technology Conference to award ExxonMobil

Dear Editor,

The Offshore Technology Conference recently announced the recipient of its 2023 OTC Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, Organizations and Institutions. The recipient will be ExxonMobil “in recognition of its affiliate ExxonMobil Liza Development offshore Guyana.” The announcement further stated that “Liza Phase 1 was one of the fastest projects of its type in the industry, cycling from discovery to production in less than five years, compared to the historical 10-year timeline for projects of this magnitude. Liza Phase 2 then came on line about two years after Liza Phase 1. Within eight years of discovery, total production from the Liza field is approaching 400,000 barrels per day – helping to responsibly meet the world’s energy needs at a critical time.”

The OTC 2023 website states that “Recipients will be honored during the OTC Distinguished Awards Event Reception on Sunday, 30 April at the NRG Center in Houston, Texas.”

With both ExxonMobil and Hess Corp as major sponsors of the conference, I expect that there will be a formidable turnout from the Guyanese oil fraternity.

The concluding paragraph of the OTC announcement reads: “The awards event is significant in that it not only recognizes the award recipients but also raises funds for a worthy cause and provides an excellent opportunity for industry executives and leaders to network with colleagues from around the globe. The net proceeds from the awards event are donated to a charitable organization that is in some way connected to the offshore energy sector or the communities where we operate. More than USD 2 million has been donated to worthy organizations over the last decade.”

Editor, I think that I read elsewhere that this year’s beneficiary is the Houston food bank in Texas.

Yours faithfully,

Tulsi Dyal Singh, MD.