A million thank you to the doctors and nurses at Lethem hospital

Dear Editor,

Woke up this Monday morning, Nomination Day to boot, with a breathing problem that scared me and sent me to the Lethem Hospital. I cannot begin to tell you the tremendous speed with which Nurses, four or five Doctors, using all sorts of hi- tech equipment poured their skills and knowledge over me. It was as if I was in one of the world’s best hospitals in countries where people might take such care and attention for granted.

But I was in the Lethem Hospital, and all I can do in return, to every staff member who looked after me, albeit for the short two and a half hours I lay on their bed, for it turned out to be nothing life-threatening, is to say a million thank-you. I’ll never forget how you worked with precision and speed without displaying any fuss that could scare some patients. I repeat – a million thank-you.

Sincerely,

Eddie DaSilva