Dear Editor,

Human kind and nature have always, throughout history, maintained an interesting relationship. When I learnt of the movement of a certain friend, and erstwhile political colleague, to another political party, it caused me to recall the activity of my wife, Dr. Basdeo, now an avid gardener. It is necessary, on occasions, to pluck out the weeds to allow the useful vegetables to flourish. My second observation is the constant attraction of the filthy lucre. Third, I remind those in the struggle to make Guyana a good and great place.

Today, with enormous resources available, let us heal and not peel. Let us not forget the pain of our noble ancestors, indigenous people, those who were enslaved and those who laboured long on the plantation as indentured labourers, all to make the ruling elite richer and richer and offering trinkets and clothing to those who did not recognize who they were at the end of the day. Is history repeating itself in Guyana today, with the emergence of a super-class, versed in the techniques and stratagems of the colonial masters using divide and rule for many generations and part of the master plan to enrich one group and as we see in Guyana?

In the fast growing economy, cost of living is increasing and the gap between the very rich and poor keeps widening and that poor class is mainly Indo and Afro Guyanese. I wish my friends who have abandoned the PNC-ship all the best and to remind them that those of us who know better will always forgive and welcome them back. Help us blow the trumpet for unity and togetherness so that all of us can share equitably in the bounty the Creator has given us.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder