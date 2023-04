Essequibo resident Nandkishore Persaud, called Basil, has been handed a life sentence for the 2020 killing of Johanna Cecilia labourer, Arvin Tulsi Mayhilal, whom he had hit with a piece of wood.

Justice Sandil Kissoon has ordered that Nandkishore not be eligible for parole until after he would have spent a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

He was indicted for murder but was found guilty of manslaughter by the jury on March 21st.