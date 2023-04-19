Trio remanded over armed robbery on seawall

Three men who appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, were remanded to prison after being charged with robbery.

Ron Dean, 26, of Albouystown, Georgetown; Isaiah McBean, 19, of 19th Street, Dazzel Housing Scheme, Linden/Soesdyke Highway; and Ivry Anthony, 26, of Lot 115 Cummings Park, Sophia, Georgetown, all appeared before Court Three where the charges were read to them.

The court heard that on April 16, at the Kingston Seawall, Georgetown, at around 11:30 hours, Eric Fernando, who was in the company of five friends had left them briefly to use the washroom.