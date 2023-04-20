We have a lot more to see in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Sometime ago someone reminded me that never “say never”. I am not sure who coined that phase/ quote but it made sense to this day. What took place in my beloved country yesterday did not amaze me at all, in fact it actually reminded me of the biblical story of Moses and the Israelites. Most of us who are Christians would remember the story of the Israelites who God used Moses to shepherd into the land of Isreal. The journey took forty years but if we calculate that same trip with GPS it would take less. They became disgusted and started to complain. Moses did his best to remind them of God’s promises but they were anxious and wanted immediate change which lead to them making their own Gods and worshipped same but later in that same story we read of the consequences and we learned that those consequences were severe.

Editor, voting is everyone’s individual prerogative and people’s rights must be respected. However, there is another saying which I heard since I was a little girl which says “a rolling stone gathers no moss”. A man or woman’s belief, once those beliefs attests to the core fundamental beliefs of truth should never be unshaken. Editor, what I saw yesterday didn’t move me. I don’t see the PPP oligarchs jumping ship, so we have to bear in mind that is because their ideology is way bigger than winning over certain folks in their nest. Editor, I guess we have a lot yet more to see but like we all know, this only happens in Guyana. I am going to continue to watch the ride. APNU/AFC, you guys need to strategize on new ideas and new approaches.

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan