IDPADA-G members can decide whether they will take gov’t funds – Alexander

Vincent Alexander, Chairman of IDPADA-G, says that the umbrella body will not tell its constituents not to take monies which the government intends to give them directly this year.

The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly–Guyana (IDPADA-G) and the government have been locked in a court battle over the 2022 subvention which the organisation is supposed to receive. The legal case developed after the government withheld the subvention claiming that IDPADA-G had not been transparent and accountable for the funds.

While the matter is still in court, the government earlier this month announced that it would allocate the planned 2023 subvention directly to the 50+ members and not IDPADA-G.