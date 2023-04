With the prosecution unable to disprove that he acted in self-defence, Rawle Munroe was on Tuesday afternoon cleared of the 2018 fatal stabbing of ex-soldier Edward Beveney.

Beveney called ‘Akim’ and ‘Buddha,’ 23, was stabbed during a confrontation over a bicycle on May 26th, 2018.

At the trial, the court had heard that the incident unfolded when the ex-soldier, who was said to be the aggressor, confronted Munroe with a cutlass.