The garment construction programme under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security got a boost yesterday from Silvie’s Industrial Solutions.

At a ceremony at the Ministry’s head office on Lamaha and East streets, 106 sewing machines, valued at over $4m were handed over to the Ministry.

Silvie’s Chief Executive Officer, Bramanand Persaud said that the company was proud of the initiative taken by the Ministry to empower young women in communities.