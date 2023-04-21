Jagdeo defends enlisting Chase-Green

The PPP’s welcoming of former mayor and PNCR member, Patricia Chase-Green, into its fold although she was critical of it and was a central figure in the controversial parking meter contract, is because it is a forgiving party and believes in giving second chances, party General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo says.

That the former Mayor never denounced the blatant attempt at rigging the 2020 elections was also not used against her, since the party executives believe that she was never a vocal person during that period, coupled with the fact that it does not single out anyone for not siding with it and that only “duplicitous” persons faced its criticisms.

However, Jagdeo made it clear that if the former mayor is found culpable for her acts in the parking meter case, for which government is facing a US$100 million lawsuit before a US arbitration panel, she would have to deal with those consequences.