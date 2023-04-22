Jagdeo acknowledged Chase-Green is under investigation

Dear Editor,

I write with reference to Eric Moseley’s revelation about Chase-Green’s complaint Re: Her son not favoured for contracts from PPP govt. (See his letter in SN of April 21st). The public can be assured that Chase-Green wouldn’t have to complain anymore. She wants govt. contracts for her son? Well, she finally figured out how politics works under Mr. Jagdeo’s governance. You can say this about Chase-Green. She is not stupid. She is ambitious. If you know “how to play politics” in that society, you will become rich and powerful. More power to Chase-Green.

As a citizen of Guyana, I am more curious about Chase-Green’s role in the negotiation and signing of the Parking Meter’s contract. I read Mr. Jagdeo’s justification of the “deal” on Chase-Green. He acknowledged she is under investigation for the Parking Meter scandal/crime. So, why doesn’t Mr. Jagdeo wait until that investigation is completed and resolved? Is this not the definition of “sleaze” in politics – and Mr. Jagdeo as the purveyor of it?

Sincerely,

Mike Persaud