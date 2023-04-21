Chase-Green once contended her son couldn’t get contracts when the PPP was in power

Dear Editor,

One must congratulate Stabroek News’ Editorial for maintaining, with others, very high standards of journalism including research. Today’s Thursday April 20, 2023 Stabroek News Editorial ‘Jaw dropping,” includes the questions surrounding the shift by Chase-Green to the PPP, the Party she has criticized with venom. The Editorial forgot to mention that when the Coalition took office in 2015 she was criticized for facilitating the award of contracts to her son.

Chase-Green received much support when she contended that her son couldn’t get contracts when the PPP was in power and why now that the levers have changed, shouldn’t he get contracts to earn a living. This fact, dear Editor, may or may not be of some relevance. The fact that she was not allowed to serve another term as Mayor is of course another matter.

Human history is full of examples of persons doing strange things to survive. We all wish the good lady all the best. By the way, the usual fake news has it that Nurse Chase-Green is the wife of former GS, Ex-Prime Minister and former Mayor Hamilton Green. I have known both families for years, Chase Green and Hamilton Green are nowhere related. Her late husband, Boxer ‘Tiger’ Greene was a member of the Green’s clan. Hamilton Green’s wife is Dr. Jennifer Basdeo-Green, MRCOG, well known Obstetrician/Gynacaecologist. The Hamilton Green I know will never turn to red.

Sincerely,

Eric Moseley, MS