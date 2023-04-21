Ministry cracking down on vending on Kingston sea defence reserve, foreshore

The Ministry of Public Works yesterday signalled a crackdown on vending on the Kingston sea defence reserve and the foreshore.
The ministry said in a statement: “Unauthorised vending activities have contributed to encumbrances, congestion, noise pollution and extreme levels of littering around the Seawall Bandstand and adjacent areas. Particular vendors have demonstrated complete disregard for members of the public by blocking the Seawall promenade and vandalising infrastructure and amenities installed by Government for public use.