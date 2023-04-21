Man dies after Good Hope collision

A 63-year-old man died in an accident on the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara yesterday after the vehicle he was in collided with a parked motor lorry.
Dead is Takurand Seemangal, 63, of Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.
A police press release stated that the accident occurred at about 6.10 am on the Good Hope Public Road. It involved motor van, GGG 6387, owned by the deceased, Seemangal and driven at the time by Wilfred Sanasie, a 38-year-old from Shell Road, Kitty, and a parked motor lorry, GLL 3694.