Anderson makes bold statement with maiden first-class hundred

(CMC) – A sparkling maiden first-class hundred from Guyana Harpy Eagles batsman Kevlon Anderson enabled the West Indies Academy to take a 64-run, first-innings lead against Team Headley in the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series yesterday in Antigua.

Anderson led the way with 153 before the Academy was bowled out for 323, replying to the Team Headley first innings total of 259, on the second day of the four-day, first-class match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The 22-year-old struck 22 fours from 283 balls in a six-and-a-half hour stay at the crease, and he was the glue that held the innings together, sharing three crucial stands with opener Kirk McKenzie, his captain Nyeem Young, and first-day bowling hero Johan Layne before Bravo removed him with the first ball of his only over.

“It’s one of the best innings I have ever played,” he told CWI Media in a post-play interview. “There was some concentration problems I was having before… I spoke with my (Harpy Eagles) skipper Leon Johnson and the mental skills coach, and it really helped a lot in this innings.

“I just tried to keep things simple, and remembered the message passed on from the coach, and I played my game. I kept it simple, and I just waited until the bowlers bowled in my areas, and then made use. Words can’t explain how I feel right now. It’s just the best feeling.”

Team Headley ended the day on 27 for one with Sunil Ambris, a replacement for injured Barbados Pride opener Shayne Moseley, not 11 and Kavem Hodge not out on four, after Test left-hander Darren Bravo was lbw to Academy captain Nyeem Young for 12 in the penultimate over of the day.

Anderson added 84 with McKenzie for the third wicket, 80 with Young for the sixth wicket, and dominated a ninth-wicket stand of 102 with Layne that further frustrated Team Headley, when it appeared close to taking a firm grip on the contest after the lunch interval.

McKenzie supported with an even 50, Layne was not out on 38, and Young made 27, and the Academy extended their innings almost to the scheduled close to put their noses in front against their more seasoned counterparts.

Windward Islands all-rounder Justin Greaves was the most successful Team Headley bowler, ending with three for 46 from 20 overs, Test pacer Marquino Mindley finished with two for 47 from 16 overs, and Barbados Pride pacer Akeem Jordan bagged two for 77 from 21 overs.

Anderson had led an early recovery for the Academy with McKenzie when they slid to nought for two wickets the previous evening, and the pair extended their salvage operation before Greaves scalped his trio in the span of 35 balls and had them wobbling again.

Greaves got McKenzie after the opener struck eight fours from 95 balls in 140 minutes at the crease before he had Harpy Eagles wicketkeeper-batsman Tevin Imlach caught behind for four, and Empire clubmate Kevin Wickham lbw for five.

The Academy were 105 for five, but Young came to the crease, and partnered Anderson past his 50 before falling to Test pacer Anderson Phillip to spark another slump in which three wickets fell for 2o in the space of 36 balls. Mindley bowled Barbados Joshua Bishop for 12, and Guyanese Ashmead Nedd for a three-ball duck before Layne came out and ushered Anderson to his milestone and carry the Academy past Team Headley.