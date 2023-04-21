Bush Lot Multi-Purpose Complex set to open month end with horse race meet

The multipurpose sporting complex is set to be opened at Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice on April 30.

Dharmindra Dharamjit, President of the Club (BLUTC) stated ‘The village will see for the first time in the history of horse racing in Guyana, an all-weather track, and in due course a Family Entertainment Centre. It will be a model for other tracks to follow.’

Dharamjit asked to expound on what the village could witness, he remarked, “It is a work in progress, it will not be fully completed by our projected opening day, month end, but history will be created.”

Nasrudeen ‘junior’ Mohamed, who is representing the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), will be staging the first sporting event on the opening day. He shared what the village, and patrons could expect.

“Safety is our priority as well. We are preparing a Safety Manual for Horsemen. Alado could be making his seasonal run. We will have eight races on the card and all the races will be named to honour people from the village.”

Mohamed added, “We will respect all and remember the contribution and sacrifice of the present and past (BLUTC) members. We will be treating these honoured guests by giving them some special gifts. This is our way of saying thanks for their contribution to the sport and the club over the years.”

Dharamjit continued, “This is our way of giving back to the village. This facility when completed will be a Family Entertainment Centre comprising football, mini cricket field, basketball, tennis court, and dirt bike track.

He added, “Our plans for this village are immense, but time and land space do not permit us, we want this to be a model for the country. I want to thank those who have made this success a resounding thanks.”

He concluded by reiterating, “I would like to repeat. This complex belongs to the village. We are just the caretakers. However, if the safety protocols are not respected, those who breach it will be penalized. We will be creating jobs for villagers for the upkeep and maintenance.”