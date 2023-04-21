Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks off tonight

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition will commence tonight at the Silver City Hard-court with 10 elimination matches.

The event, which was officially launched on Wednesday evening at the Golden Taste Fish Shop, will last for the duration of four nights, and will feature 32 teams. The other playing dates, which will be staged at the Christianburg Hard-court, are April 26th, May 3rd, and May 6th.

Winner of the tournament will receive $400,000, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will receive $300,000, $150,000, and $80,000 respectively. Below features the complete fixtures for the opening night.

Fixtures

Gennasyd vs Street Light – 18:30hrs

DC Ballers vs Dark Side – 19:00hrs

Top Striker vs Aroaima – 19:30hrs

Universal Ballers vs Coomacka – 20:00hrs

YMCA vs Presidential – 20:30hrs

Street Warriors vs Top Form – 21:00hrs

Exodus vs Team Good Luck – 21:30hrs

Street Ballers vs Golden Stars – 22:00hrs

Silver Bullets One Syde FC – 22:30hrs

High Rollers vs Ballers Empire – 23:00hrs