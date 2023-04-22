Man acquitted over murder of GWI worker -key witnesses could not be found

Unable to locate key witnesses, and left struggling to disprove that he had acted in self-defence, the prosecution on Thursday failed in its efforts to secure a conviction against Matthew Parks.

Parks was on trial at the High Court in Demerara for fatally stabbing fellow Freeman Street, East La Penitence resident and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) worker, Roger Allen; during a fight.

The capital indictment against him had alleged that he murdered Allen on September 13th, 2019 at D’Urban and Chapel streets, Lodge, Georgetown.