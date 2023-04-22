Queenstown man charged with wounding fellow businessman

Harry Baptiste, a 59-year-old businessman of Lot 97 Laluni Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, was charged on Thursday with wounding.

According to the police, Baptiste was charged with wounding Noah Yashuran, a 67-year-old businessman of Friendship, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred on 5/02/2023 at Friendship.

The police said that the accused appeared on Thursday at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was granted cash bail in the sum of $40,000.

The matter was adjourned to 22/05/2023 at 10:30hrs for statements.