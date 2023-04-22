Ministers meet with GTU

Three government ministers on Thursday met with executives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and among the issues discussed was the possibility of a multi-year pact.
A brief statement by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on its Facebook page said that on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, the Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira; Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and the Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag met with the President and Executives of the GTU on a number of issues.