Ministers meet with GTU

-multi-year pact floated

The two sides meeting (Ministry of Education photo)
Three government ministers on Thursday met with executives of the Guyana Teachers’ Union  (GTU) and among the issues discussed was the possibility of a multi-year pact.

A brief statement by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on its Facebook page said that on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, the Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira; Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and the Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag met with the President and Executives of the GTU  on a number of issues.

