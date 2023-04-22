Indian Foreign Minister meets CARICOM counterparts

The Fourth CARICOM India Ministerial Meeting was held yesterday at the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters in Georgetown.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd facilitated the convening of the meeting to coincide with the official visit of Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Guyana from 20 – 24, April 2023.
The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Senator Kamina Johnson (as the incoming chair of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR)) and Minister Jaishankar.