Guyana News

Indian Foreign Minister meets CARICOM counterparts

Indian Foreign Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (sixth from right) with CARICOM ministers and officials. (Department of Public Information photo)
Indian Foreign Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (sixth from right) with CARICOM ministers and officials. (Department of Public Information photo)
By

The Fourth CARICOM India Ministerial Meeting was held yesterday at the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters in Georgetown.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd  facilitated the convening of the meeting to coincide with the official visit of  Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Guyana from 20 – 24, April 2023.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Senator Kamina Johnson (as the incoming chair of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR)) and Minister Jaishankar.

Trending