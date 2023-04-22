Plantation York picked as new area for Linden homes project – CHPA -switch made from Millie’s Hideout because of bauxite reserve

The Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves yesterday announced that the government has found a new location to accelerate the government’s 1000 homes project in Linden.

The newly identified housing area is situated at Plantation York along the Linden Highway, Region Ten, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Initially, the government had started developing an area at Millie’s Hideout to construct the houses as part of a commitment by President Irfaan Ali to construct 1000 homes to meet the housing needs in the mining town.