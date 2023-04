Weather permitting, the Chung’s Global Inc., Medal Play Golf tournament is set to tee off today at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara.

The current inclement weather has caused many sports venues around the coast to be under water, but officials of the Lusignan Golf Club are optimistic that the tournament will be played as planned.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories including Overall Best Net as well as Second and Third Best net.