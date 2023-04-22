Conway, Jadeja guide Chennai to impressive win over SRH

(IPL) The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their impressive winning run in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a seven-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Devon Conway’s fearless 77 not out, and Ravindra Jadeja’s magnificent spell, guided Chennai Super Kings to a convincing win at home.

Chasing 135 to win, CSK openers – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Conway were off to a spectacular start with the bat and released the pressure straightaway.

The duo made optimum use of the field restrictions and produced 23 runs off the final over of the powerplay as they moved to 60/0.

Both openers complemented each other very well and the Chennai Super Kings were cruising in the chase.

Conway reached his half century off just 34 deliveries and the home side were 86/0 at the halfway mark.

SRH finally produced a breakthrough in one of the most unusual ways when Gaikwad was run-out at the non-striker’s end after the ball touched Umran Malik’s hand in his follow through. The visitors didn’t give up as Mayank Markande claimed the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and impact player Ambati Rayudu in no time.

However, Conway remained unbeaten at the end and finished the job for CSK, who completed a clincal victory.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sunrisers Hyderabad openers – Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma provided a steady start for the side.

SRH were 34/0 after four overs before Ruturaj Gaikwad plucked Brook’s catch inside the covers off Akash Singh’s bowling. Sharma finished the powerplay on a high note with a wonderful drive over extra cover for a boundary.

Rahul Tripathi joined hands with opener Abhishek Sharma and stitched a fine partnership but Ravindra Jadeja and CSK found success near the halfway mark of the innings. Rahane grabbed a sharp catch to dismiss Sharma for 37.

Captain Aiden Markram walked to the crease and got going straightaway with the well-set Tripathi at the other end. Unfortunately for SRH, Tripathi top-edged a Jadeja delivery in an attempt to sweep the spinner only to find Singh at short fine leg.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for the visitors who lost Markram and Mayank Agarwal in quick succession. While the SRH skipper was caught behind off Maheesh Theekshana, Agarwal was out stumped against Jadeja.

SRH were placed at 106-5 with four overs to go and another excellent catch from Ruturaj Gaikwad produced another wicket that of Heinrich Klaasen. Captain MS Dhoni wrapped things in style with a perfect direct-hit as SRH finished with a first-innings total of 134/7

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings (Devon Conway 77n.o, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35; Mayank Markande 2/23) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 (Abhishek Sharma 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22) by 7 wickets.