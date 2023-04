Guyana and India are expected to improve their ties with each other’s business community, as the two countries have set up an India/Guyana Chamber of Commerce (IGCC).

The chamber was set up by the governments of Guyana and India on the heels of a visit here by Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The IGCC’s aim is to build relationships in the private sector, while also focussing on cultural ties between India and Guyana.