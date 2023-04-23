Family agitating for solving of `Sash’ Sawh’s murder

As they have done for 17 years, the family of Satyadeow `Sash’ Sawh is continuing to press the authorities to solve the 2006 murder of the then Agriculture Minister, two of his siblings and a guard.

In a letter in the April 21st edition of Stabroek News, his son, Roger Sawh, on behalf of his family said: “Indefatigably, the family of the late Satyadeow Sawh marks seventeen years since the brutal demise of our beloved father and relatives. Incredibly, so much time has precipitated so little action for an event that was so very devastating to so many people. Ineffectually, theories (ranging from the silly to the sinister) have been proffered; each, however, lacks meaningful evidence. Insistently, our family agitates for more to be done to get to the bottom of what happened. We unapologetically just want to know `Why?’ Invariably, the light banishes the darkness. Inevitably, the truth must emerge. In loving memory, we keep the faith”.